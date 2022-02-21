DigitalBits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $260.52 million and $1.59 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00236707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.