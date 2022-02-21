Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $214,916.44 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.65 or 0.06974453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00278557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00767052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00398400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00218351 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,439,143 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

