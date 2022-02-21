Digix Gold Token (DGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,520.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3,520.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $32.61 or 0.00088818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00107685 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.