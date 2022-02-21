Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Volume Hits $330.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $330.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00122250 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars.

