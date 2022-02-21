DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.95 Million

Analysts predict that DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) will report sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $300.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $305.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.36 million, with estimates ranging from $358.71 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocGo.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $7.06 on Monday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

