Dogecoin Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and approximately $941.58 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00279572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

