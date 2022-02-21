DoorDash, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,718,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $4,132,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

