DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 28th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

