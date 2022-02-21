DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 28th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
