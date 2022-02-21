Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.