Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after buying an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after buying an additional 421,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.