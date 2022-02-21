Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s share price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 34,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 51,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, decreased their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

