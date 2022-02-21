DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004326 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001329 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

