Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,700. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

