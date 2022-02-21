Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target Cut to CHF 54

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

DUFRY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 474,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dufry has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

