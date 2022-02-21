Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($22.98).

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.92) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.09), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($987,516.52).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,294.12 ($17.51) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,337.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.