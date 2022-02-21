DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.68

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.68 ($38.27) and last traded at €34.08 ($38.73), with a volume of 147044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.60 ($39.32).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($59.20) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.50 ($50.57).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

