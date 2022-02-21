Dynamic Hits 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $80.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,032.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.17 or 0.06951031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00280348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00771627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00067996 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00400254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00219925 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.