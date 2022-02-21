e-Gulden Trading Down 15.7% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $86.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00277470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002155 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,873 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,697 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

