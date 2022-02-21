Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

