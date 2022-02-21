Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) & COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Critical Review

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ealixir alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ealixir and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 5.03 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Volatility and Risk

Ealixir has a beta of -3.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Summary

COMSovereign beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.