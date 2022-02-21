Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

