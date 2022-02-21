Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $126.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

