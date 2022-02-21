Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $126.03 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

