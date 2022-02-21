Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,533 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

