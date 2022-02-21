Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,988 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $253.88 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.