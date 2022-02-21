Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amphenol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,806,000 after acquiring an additional 346,140 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

