Eaton Vance Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after acquiring an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

