Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,209 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR opened at $32.77 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.