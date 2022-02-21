Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,540 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and sold 46,828 shares worth $4,164,894. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $63.66 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

