EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $97,673.40 and $1,974.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

