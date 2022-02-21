Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 15% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Edgeware has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00107685 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,701,885,624 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,810,556 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

