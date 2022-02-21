eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

EGAN stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $376.98 million, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 1,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 124,612 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.