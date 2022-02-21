eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in eGain by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

