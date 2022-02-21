EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.90

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.90 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 595261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £236.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

