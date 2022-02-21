Electroneum Price Down 3.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $121.53 million and approximately $358,933.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,913,706,213 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

