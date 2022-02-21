Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.33. 2,002,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,073. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

