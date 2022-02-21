Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.33. 2,002,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

