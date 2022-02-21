Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

