Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Ellington Financial worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 462.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 364,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,853,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

