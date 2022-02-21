Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.