Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.77. 2,413,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

