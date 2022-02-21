Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $64.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

