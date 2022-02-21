Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 315.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.