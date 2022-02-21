Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $61,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after buying an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.57 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

