Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

