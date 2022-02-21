Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 6,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

