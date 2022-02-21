Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 1,265,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,115,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $69.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.