Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $67,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.19. 3,319,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

