Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 1,890,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

