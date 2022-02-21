Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $41.02 on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

